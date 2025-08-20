Five Leeds United players have been named in the PFA Championship team of the year at the 2025 PFA Awards.
Daniel Farke’s Whites stormed to promotion as 2024-25 Championship champions but only edged out runners-up Burnley on goal difference as both teams amassed a superb 100 points.
The 2025 PFA Awards were held on Tuesday night, at which the PFA Championship team of the year was unveiled.
The Whites and Clarets not surprisingly dominated and here we run through the full XI plus the PFA’s reasons for each player’s nomination in the team.
1. GK: James Trafford (Burnley)
Burnley returned to the topflight at the first time of asking and James Trafford unsurprisingly takes his place between the sticks in the player-voted team of the year. The 22-year-old kept a record-breaking 29 clean sheets over the course of the campaign, conceding just 16 goals which set another new EFL record. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)
Jayden Bogle’s excellent debut season for Leeds has been rewarded with a place in the top 11 after making 44 league appearances. | Getty Images
3. CB: Maxime Esteve (Burnley)
Trafford can thank his centre-back pairing of CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve for their efforts as they take their place in the list alongside him. | Getty Images
4. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)
5. LB: Junior Firpo (Leeds United)
Junior Firpo is also named after providing four goals and ten assists from left back. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
The ever-present midfielder racked up 45 appearances across all competitions during his first season in English football, chipping in with five goals. | Getty Images