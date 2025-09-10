Six new signings, Gnonto decision, £25m man axed - Leeds United's strongest XI & bench when everyone is fit

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

How Leeds United could line up for their Premier League campaign once the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka return to fitness.

Leeds United’s 2025/26 Premier League campaign has got off to a decent start and Daniel Farke will be hoping for more of the same this month. A four-point August came despite the Whites facing two Champions League-level opponents while also managing some key injury issues, with hope the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka can return soon.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Farke might not have got the late-summer attacker he wanted but decent recruitment overall has left him with first-team quality and improved depth on the bench. Leeds’ build-from-the-back approach to the window means defence and midfield has been sorted for some time, allowing those new signings to settle.

Once Ampadu and Tanaka do return to fitness, Farke will be left with a couple of key decisions to make in naming each 20-man matchday squad. Below, the YEP takes a look at what that starting-XI and bench might look like when the Whites boss has everyone to pick from.

Looked a little shaky at times this season but also made some decent stops. Can only grow into the role as the season goes on and certainly first-choice ahead of other options.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

Looked a little shaky at times this season but also made some decent stops. Can only grow into the role as the season goes on and certainly first-choice ahead of other options. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Could stake a claim to be Leeds' best player so far this season and their most dangerous attacking threat, which maybe says more about the form of those further forward. Really coming into his own as a fan favourite at Elland Road.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Could stake a claim to be Leeds' best player so far this season and their most dangerous attacking threat, which maybe says more about the form of those further forward. Really coming into his own as a fan favourite at Elland Road. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
At the heart of Leeds' strong defensive start and an ideal partner to either Jaka Bijol or Pascal Struijk, with the ability to turn quickly and cover those spaces in behind. Great set-piece defender too, albeit needs work on heading accuracy when attacking.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

At the heart of Leeds' strong defensive start and an ideal partner to either Jaka Bijol or Pascal Struijk, with the ability to turn quickly and cover those spaces in behind. Great set-piece defender too, albeit needs work on heading accuracy when attacking. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Yet to play a single Premier League minute but Leeds didn't spend £15m on him for nothing. Strong, physical and good on set-pieces at both ends. Questions over his pace in behind but Rodon as a partner should ease that issue slightly.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Yet to play a single Premier League minute but Leeds didn't spend £15m on him for nothing. Strong, physical and good on set-pieces at both ends. Questions over his pace in behind but Rodon as a partner should ease that issue slightly. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rivals Anton Stach as the best summer signing so far, bombing down the left flank regularly and defending with aggression. Linking up well with whoever plays ahead of him too, which is a great sign.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Rivals Anton Stach as the best summer signing so far, bombing down the left flank regularly and defending with aggression. Linking up well with whoever plays ahead of him too, which is a great sign. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Outstanding against Everton and has been sorely missed since, with Ilia Gruev lacking that physicality and almost nastiness to his game. Leeds really need to keep their captain fit this season, it will greatly improve their chances of survival. Looks to have been assigned to long throws when playing too.

6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Outstanding against Everton and has been sorely missed since, with Ilia Gruev lacking that physicality and almost nastiness to his game. Leeds really need to keep their captain fit this season, it will greatly improve their chances of survival. Looks to have been assigned to long throws when playing too. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice