Leeds United’s 2025/26 Premier League campaign has got off to a decent start and Daniel Farke will be hoping for more of the same this month. A four-point August came despite the Whites facing two Champions League-level opponents while also managing some key injury issues, with hope the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka can return soon.

Farke might not have got the late-summer attacker he wanted but decent recruitment overall has left him with first-team quality and improved depth on the bench. Leeds’ build-from-the-back approach to the window means defence and midfield has been sorted for some time, allowing those new signings to settle.

Once Ampadu and Tanaka do return to fitness, Farke will be left with a couple of key decisions to make in naming each 20-man matchday squad. Below, the YEP takes a look at what that starting-XI and bench might look like when the Whites boss has everyone to pick from.

GK: Lucas Perri Looked a little shaky at times this season but also made some decent stops. Can only grow into the role as the season goes on and certainly first-choice ahead of other options. | Getty Images

RB: Jayden Bogle Could stake a claim to be Leeds' best player so far this season and their most dangerous attacking threat, which maybe says more about the form of those further forward. Really coming into his own as a fan favourite at Elland Road. | Getty Images

CB: Joe Rodon At the heart of Leeds' strong defensive start and an ideal partner to either Jaka Bijol or Pascal Struijk, with the ability to turn quickly and cover those spaces in behind. Great set-piece defender too, albeit needs work on heading accuracy when attacking. | Getty Images

CB: Jaka Bijol Yet to play a single Premier League minute but Leeds didn't spend £15m on him for nothing. Strong, physical and good on set-pieces at both ends. Questions over his pace in behind but Rodon as a partner should ease that issue slightly. | Getty Images

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Rivals Anton Stach as the best summer signing so far, bombing down the left flank regularly and defending with aggression. Linking up well with whoever plays ahead of him too, which is a great sign. | Getty Images

CDM: Ethan Ampadu Outstanding against Everton and has been sorely missed since, with Ilia Gruev lacking that physicality and almost nastiness to his game. Leeds really need to keep their captain fit this season, it will greatly improve their chances of survival. Looks to have been assigned to long throws when playing too. | Getty Images