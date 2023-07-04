Farke, who has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, came through the new ownership group’s thorough recruitment process to get the nod thanks in part to his promotion record with Norwich City. The German led Norwich to a pair of Championship escapes, playing football that captured the imagination of Canaries fans.

49ers Enterprises, who initially wanted to hold off on confirmation of Farke’s appointment until the change of ownership at Elland Road was ratified by the EFL, identified Farke, Carlos Corberan, Patrick Vieira, Scott Parker, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter among those they were considering, although the latter pair were never thought to be obtainable targets. Vieira is thought to have impressed at the interview stage in London, but so too did Farke and his record of ‘demonstrated success’ earmarked him as the favourite for new owners whose immediate priority is a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 46-year-old’s style of play, which at Norwich translated to an intense, attacking brand of football, was another attractive proposition for 49ers Enterprises, who want to lift the entertainment factor at Elland Road. Farke impressed upon Marathe and Kinnear that he wants to go after Championship rivals with a high pressing system and possession-based attacking football.

Daniel Farke has been appointed the new Leeds United manager (Pic: Luke Holroyd/Leeds United)

Farke went into precise detail in his presentation to the Leeds decision makers, going into the exact number of goals it is likely to take to escape the second tier. He offered up a balanced view on the current squad, understanding that some will depart and showing a desire to get involved with incoming recruitment. His explanation as to how he could deliver success in the top flight with a well-funded Premier League team also went down well and impressed Marathe.

Farke is expected to be backed sufficiently this summer in the transfer window and given an ‘aggressive’ wage bill to help facilitate the promotion bid.