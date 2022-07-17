Leeds United and West Ham United ‘make enquiry’ for Chile star

Leeds United reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United as they look to sign Chile striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The Blackburn Rovers frontman has become something of a cult figure in South America after enjoying an unexpected introduction to life in international football.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent to a Chilean mother, Brereton-Diaz scored on his first start for Chile as he got the only goal of the game in their Copa America group stage win against Bolivia in June last year.

Further goals followed in World Cup 2022 qualification wins over Paraguay and Venezuela and a strike in a 2-1 defeat against Argentina solidified his status with Chile supporters.

Buoyed by his form on the international stage, Brereton-Diaz enjoyed his most productive domestic campaign as he plundered his way to 22 goals in 40 appearances for Blackburn last season.

That form led to reported interest from the likes of Sevilla, Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur - but the striker remained at Ewood Park and saw Rovers trigger a one-year extension in his contract in May.

The former Premier League champions are believed to be demanding a fee of around £12.7million for their prized asset and Leeds are said to be keen on securing a deal as they look to provide competition for Patrick Bamford during the upcoming season.

The Chilean version of Spanish newspaper AS has now reported the Whites and Premier League rivals West Ham have both lodged enquiries with Rovers over the last few days but are yet to follow up their interest with a formal offer.