Harrison was asked about his Elland Road future following the 1-0 Queensland Champions Cup defeat by Aston Villa and replied ‘we’ll see what happens.’

Transfer speculation has linked the 25-year-old with both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United and this summer has proved that every player – even homegrown icon Kalvin Phillips – has their price.

Marsch says there are clubs keen on Harrison but believes his player is happy to stay.

“There has always been interest in Jack, like many of our players, but I know that Jack is also very happy here and that he's done a really good job that is a big part of what we're doing.

"Of course, there's always possibilities that that big transfer offers come in and then you always have to as clubs decide how it fits and what are the best options moving forward.

"But for me, Jack Harrison is a big part of our plans moving forward and we're counting on him this season for sure.”

Marsch has already brought in a wide player this summer to replace Raphinha, who was sold this week to Barcelona in a £55m deal. Luis Sinisterra arrived at Leeds from Feyenoord and has featured in both friendlies on the tour of Australia so far.

TRANSFER INTEREST - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch says Jack Harrison remains a big part of the Elland Road plans despite interest in the winger. Pic: Getty

The American is pleased with what he’s seen so far from Sinisterra, a Colombian international, and expects him to start the next friendly against Crystal Palace in Perth.

“He's clearly a clever explosive player that can make plays,” said Marsch.

"You know, we thought about starting him in this match. But Dan James is suspended for the first [Premier League] match and so we're trying to get the balance right of how to integrate him and make sure that he's got minutes under him and fitness. But probably then the closer we get to playing August 6, his minutes will drop a little bit and Luis’ will pick up so I think we'll see against Palace that Luis is likely to start and I think he's really warmed himself well to the team.