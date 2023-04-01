Domestic football returns this weekend after the first international break of 2023 and Leeds United are back with one of the toughest tests they could have hoped for.

Javi Gracia’s side travel to North London today to take on league leaders Arsenal in what is sure to be one of the most entertaining contestes of the round. Meanwhile, there is plenty of transfer news happening in the background as the rumour mill continues to turn and the Whites are said to be competing with Rangers to sign a highly rated teenager from the Scottish Championship. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Saturday, April 1:

Rangers and Leeds United make moves to sign ‘exceptional’ 16-year old

According to a report from Football Insider, Rangers and Leeds United are working to sign highly-rated youngster Josh McDonald. The 16-year old midfielder is a product of the youth set up at Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical and the report claims that Leeds have already been in contact with the player and his family.

The Whites are likely to face stiff competition from the Ibrox side to sign McDonald, who has been capped eight times for Scotland at Under 18 level already. Hamilton Accies have a strong pedigree in producing quality midfielders with the likes of Crystal Palace’s James McCarthur and former Everton man James McCarthy both having broken through at New Douglas Park.

Leeds United handed £20m ‘transfer boost’ by sporting director

Per an article from Leeds Live, Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has not ruled out a move away from the club for striker Noah Okafor in the summer transfer window. The forward has previously been linked with Leeds and could be available for a fee in the region of £20 million.