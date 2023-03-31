Everton are facing a potential points deduction this season after the Premier League told clubs they were confident of completing an investigation into their alleged financial breaches before the conclusion of the campaign.

That is according to a report by the Daily Mail, which adds that the Premier League has received correspondence from rival clubs asking for greater transparency with the investigation, amid calls for it to be concluded before the final whistle blows in May.

Last week saw the Toffees referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of the league’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules state that clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. Everton reported combined losses of £371.8 million over a three-year period ending in 2021/22.

Everton ‘strongly contest’ the allegations and ‘robustly deny’ non-compliance as they released a statement last week outlining their disappointment at the Premier League’s decision.

If found guilty, a range of sanctions could be issued to Everton. The possible punishments include a potential points deduction, transfer embargo, reduced playing squads, fines or being given a strict budget that they must adhere to. In the most severe cases there is the possibilty to be expelled from the league.

In the midst of a relegation battle, any points deduction before the season is finished could prove damaging to the club’s top-flight status.

Everton are level on points with Leeds, having played a game more, and sit two points above the relegation zone.