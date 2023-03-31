Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified his side’s trip to Leeds United as the return date for Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

The £37m signing from Porto was injured during a 3-2 loss at Arsenal at the beginning of October before a further setback during the World Cup break.

However, the international teammate of Leeds star Luis Sinisterra was back in training ahead of the Reds’ visit to Man City on Saturday.

Klopp insisted he would play no part against the division’s second-placed side and that he is most likely to be back in action when Liverpool head to Elland Road on Monday, April 17.

“Yeah, we have to be patient but it’s a massive boost anyway. It’s just nice to have the boy around because he is a super energiser, super-positive impact with just being around,” said Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Man City.

“[His] English got slightly better, so he used the time to learn English, which is good. It was a super, super-strange and difficult season for Luis, it was the Arsenal game, what a situation that was when he got injured early in the season. It was a really bad day, by the way.

“So, we will see. In training everything looks fine but of course he’s not in the squad for the weekend, there’s no chance.

“Next week will be an important week for him; this week he was doing parts of training, next week I think most of the things he can do. Then we will see. Maybe [ready for] Arsenal but more likely Leeds after that.”

Leeds won when the sides met at Anfield in October as Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner in front of the travelling support.

It was the first time the Whites had beaten Liverpool since their return to the Premier League in 2020, with their return fixture against the Reds coming as one of seven league fixtures in April.

