Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

National team unveil ex-Leeds United boss in creative fashion as Bielsa favourite issues four-word response

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been named manager of the Uruguayan national team.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 16th May 2023, 00:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 00:41 BST

The revered ex-Whites coach has made a long-awaited return to management with the South American nation after a protracted phase of negotiations between Bielsa’s representatives and the Uruguayan Football Federation (AUF).

He was announced late on Monday evening and will take charge of the team for their upcoming fixtures next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-Leeds assistants Diego Reyes and Pablo Quiroga are also set to join the Argentine in his new role at the helm of the two-time World Cup winners.

Uruguay teased their announcement of the veteran coach on social media by sharing an image of a national team-branded cooler, as well as a tactics board.

In response, former Leeds midfielder and Elland Road favourite Mateusz Klich – now of MLS outfit DC United – tweeted: “Thats [sic] hard to guess”.

In unveiling the 67-year-old, Uruguay posted a video, shot from a drone, welcoming the decorated head coach with the message ‘Bienvenido Bielsa’ spelled out using cones and other training apparatus.

A message which reads 'Bienvenido Bielsa' welcoming Marcelo Bielsa to the Uruguay setup (Pic: AUF TV)A message which reads 'Bienvenido Bielsa' welcoming Marcelo Bielsa to the Uruguay setup (Pic: AUF TV)
A message which reads 'Bienvenido Bielsa' welcoming Marcelo Bielsa to the Uruguay setup (Pic: AUF TV)
Related topics:BielsaMateusz Klich