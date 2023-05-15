The revered ex-Whites coach has made a long-awaited return to management with the South American nation after a protracted phase of negotiations between Bielsa’s representatives and the Uruguayan Football Federation (AUF).

He was announced late on Monday evening and will take charge of the team for their upcoming fixtures next month.

Ex-Leeds assistants Diego Reyes and Pablo Quiroga are also set to join the Argentine in his new role at the helm of the two-time World Cup winners.

Uruguay teased their announcement of the veteran coach on social media by sharing an image of a national team-branded cooler, as well as a tactics board.

In response, former Leeds midfielder and Elland Road favourite Mateusz Klich – now of MLS outfit DC United – tweeted: “Thats [sic] hard to guess”.

In unveiling the 67-year-old, Uruguay posted a video, shot from a drone, welcoming the decorated head coach with the message ‘Bienvenido Bielsa’ spelled out using cones and other training apparatus.