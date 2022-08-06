15 brilliant photos of Leeds United’s comeback win over Wolves

Leeds United got off to a fine start in their Premier League opener, seeing off Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United got off to a fine start in their new Premier League campaign.

The Whites went into their season opener against Wolves at Elland Road with plenty of excitement amid a busy summer transfer window.

And they did not disappoint, coming from behind to take all three points.

Daniel Podence put the visitors ahead early on, but Rodrigo Moreno levelled 14 minutes later, in the 20th minute, striking into the near post and catching out Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

It was an open game in which Wolves had the lion’s share of possession, but the visitors were more clumsy at the back, and Leeds took full advantage.

Patrick Bamford delivered a sweet cross in the 74th minute to create the winner, with debutant Brenden Aaronson forcing Rayan Ai-Nouri into an own goal.

Here we round up the best of the pictures from an opening day to remember for Jesse Marsch’s men.

