Leeds United are only a couple of days away from a huge six-pointer clash as they take on Everton in the Premier League.

The Whites currently sit only a point above the Toffees outside of the relegation zone and will be desperate to take a four point lead over them by the end of the weekend. However, defeat could leave them fighting for their lives in the bottom three.

Ahead of the match, we take a look at the latest news headlines from Elland Road...

Jesse Marsch talks ‘off’

Southampton’s talks with Jesse Marsch regarding their vacant managerial role look to have broken down after the two parties failed to come to an agreement over the length of the proposed contract. Reports have claimed that the American was wanting longer than the short-term deal the Saints were hoping for.

Marsch’s potential move to the south coast came only a week after he was sacked by Leeds United as they headed for the drop. Southampton’s interest came as a huge surprise to many, with them too looking to avoid relegation as they sit four points adrift at the bottom of the league table.

Southampton’s first-team coach Ruben Selles will now continue to lead the team as they take on Chelsea at the weekend, while the club remain in search of Nathan Jones’ replacement. Meanwhile, Marsch remains out of work and it is unclear whether he will return to the English top flight in the near future.

‘He deserves the links’

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has admitted that he would like to see Ange Postecoglou replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road this season. Leeds are yet to bring in a new manager but the Celtic boss continues to be linked with any available jobs in the Premier League.

While it looks like Postecoglou isn’t one of the first names on the Whites’ list of targets, Boyd thinks he deserves a chance to help United save their top flight status. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Rangers forward said: “I would like to see it, but not for the reasons you may think. Scottish football gets overlooked.

“There is no doubt that Postecoglou is a talented manager. His time will come when he does move away from Celtic. But it is nice to see our managers being linked with Premier League clubs. It shows our league is in a healthy position. I don’t think he will join Leeds. But the job he has done is unbelievable. He deserves the links though.”