The American had been backed to succeed Nathan Jones at Southampton barely two weeks on from his Elland Road exit, but now The Telegraph report interim coach Ruben Selles is expected to lead the team for this weekend’s fixture against Chelsea.

Marsch held talks with the Southampton hierarchy on Monday and was expected to be announced as the club’s new head coach at some stage this week, however it now appears the ex-Leeds man will not be making an immediate return to Premier League dugouts after reported disagreements over the length of his prospective Saints contract.

Southampton are due to visit Elland Road next Saturday where both sides will potentially now be led by caretaker bosses. Leeds’ Michael Skubala has won the support of the club’s board and has been backed to remain at the helm for ‘upcoming fixtures’ against Everton and the south coast club.

Marsch’s long-time friend and former assistant Chris Armas remains at Leeds, supporting Skubala and fellow caretaking assistant Paco Gallardo with first-team affairs.

The Athletic report Southampton offered Marsch a short-term deal with the option to extend beyond the end of this season, however an agreement could not be reached.

