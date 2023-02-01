Leeds United have supplemented their squad for the second half of the season with a number of impressive signings whilst maintaining depth across several positions at Elland Road

The Whites aim to pull clear of the relegation dogfight during the second half of this season, beginning with a positive result at the City Ground this Sunday when Jesse Marsch’s men take on Nottingham Forest. Premier League actions resumes following Leeds’ FA Cup Fourth Round triumph last weekend, which striker Patrick Bamford dubbed a ‘welcome distraction’ following his double-assist display at Accrington Stanley.

Leeds’ club-record signing Georginio Rutter made his Whites debut at the Wham Stadium, while fellow new addition Max Wober also featured, having joined from FC Red Bull Salzburg at the beginning of the window. Weston McKennie made it three senior arrivals on the penultimate day of the January transfer period, adding much-needed depth to the midfield after Mateusz Klich’s departure.

Should Leeds exercise the USMNT man’s purchase option as they are expected, he will surpass £28 million Georginio Rutter in becoming the club’s record buy, at the £30 million mark.

Here is the YEP’s strongest Leeds United starting XI and substitutes bench when all players are fit and available.

Leeds United squad huddle

GK: Illan Meslier The Whites' stopper has not missed a Premier League game since the final match of the 2020/21 season. Enough said.

RB: Luke Ayling Ayling has replaced summer signing Rasmus Kristensen in the starting XI of late, and does not look as though he'll be relenting any time soon

CB: Robin Koch Robin Koch is the club's best-suited right-sided central defender and now with Diego Llorente's departure, is a certainty to remain in that role for the remainder of the season - provided he isn't injured or suspended, as he is this coming weekend