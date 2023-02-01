Jesse Marsch’s side concluded their business in the winter window with two late additions and one departure as Weston McKennie and Diogo Monteiro arrived from Juventus – on an initial loan – and Servette FC, respectively. Meanwhile, centre-back Diego Llorente underwent tests in the Italian capital before agreeing a loan move, with a view to a permanent deal, joining Serie A giants Roma.

On the penultimate day of the January window, Leeds were linked with a loan approach for 23-year-old Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo. The attacking midfielder-stroke-supporting forward has been frozen out at Stadio Olimpico and made available to clubs last month.

Leeds were already in negotiations with the Giallorossi over Llorente’s loan deal, and subsequent £18 million obligation to make the Spaniard’s move permanent, therefore it was not a stretch for Italian media to hypothesise that the Whites may enquire about Zaniolo’s availability.

Leeds’ supposed interest was set against the backdrop of potentially losing Jack Harrison to Leicester City, who reportedly lodged a £20 million bid for the wide midfielder. Marsch said following the Whites’ 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley last weekend that he hoped to keep Harrison at Elland Road, after which Leeds supporters expressed similar views on social media.

Reports in Italy suggest Roma were keen to hold out for a permanent Zaniolo transfer, with the versatile forward player valued at around the £27.5 million mark. Zaniolo’s arrival would have been contingent on Harrison’s exit. Given Leeds rebuffed Leicester’s £20 million approach for the 26-year-old, it is probable the club’s internal valuation of Harrison was set at a similar figure to Roma’s own Zaniolo appraisal.

Ordinarily, swapping a 23-year-old full international for an uncapped 26-year-old would represent efficient squad building, however the extenuating circumstances in this case are more complex.

Despite his tender age, Zaniolo has already suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures during his career – among the most serious knee injuries an athlete can sustain. His first occurred in January 2020, keeping him out of action for almost six months. Then, in September of the same year, Zaniolo suffered an ACL rupture in the opposite knee which kept him sidelined for the best part of nine months, missing 50 Roma matches in the process.

AS Roma's Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Rome and Torino on November 13, 2022 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Zaniolo has resurrected his career to an extent, although the player continues to be blighted by small knocks which have robbed him of continuity on the pitch, leading manager Jose Mourinho to deem him surplus to requirements.

This season, Leeds have battled to get summer signing Luis Sinisterra up to full speed with the Colombian only now returning from a recent foot injury that saw him sit out three months. Sinisterra also ruptured his ACL during 2020 having broken into the side at Feyenoord and hit a rich vein of form. Since then, the seven-cap international has not exhibited the same persistent issues Zaniolo has dealt with, however a previous ACL tear is a red flag when scouting potential signings.

Fortunately for Jack Harrison, and Leeds, the ex-Manchester City loanee boasts a near-immaculate injury record. Since the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League, Harrison has missed two matchday squads due to injury or fatigue and has never sat out more than one league fixture in-a-row.