Alan Smith has given his Leeds United assessment.

Ex-Arsenal star Alan Smith has declared his Leeds United worry despite encouragement over a key Whites figure.

Newly-promoted Leeds headed into the October international break sat four points clear of the drop zone but with missed chances in front of goal proving costly in their bid to gain more points.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed big chances in both the 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth and 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham but ex-England forward Smith has been encouraged with what he has seen from the new Leeds no 9.

Smith, though, believes the Whites would be particularly affected if Calvert-Lewin were to become injured due to what he believes is a general squad “weakness” through the middle upfront.

“An area of weakness for Leeds”

“Calvert-Lewin looked quite lively against Spurs,” said Smith to the YEP through Best Betting Sites.

“He had one or two moments. He’s regaining that match sharpness, which you only get by playing games every week. So, fairly encouraging signs. He got himself a goal the other day against Wolves. A good header. So, that’ll buy him a little bit.

“But Leeds haven’t got many options. Okafor has come to the club and got a couple of goals playing off the left, so that helps. But they are weak through the middle.

“Calvert-Lewin’s injury record speaks for itself, so if they were to lose him, I think it would affect the team. Because even if he’s not scoring, he does give you a good focal point, somebody who’s going to occupy centre-halves. An area of weakness for Leeds.”

Pressed on what United’s ‘priority’ should be in the January transfer window, Smith said “You’d think a central striker, but a lot of teams are after that player and getting the right quality is not easy, especially in January. And I would imagine that is the area if they’ve money to spend where they would be looking.”