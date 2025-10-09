Leeds United are seven games into life back in the Premier League and a supercomputer has predicted where the Whites will finish come the end of the campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites fell to a third defeat of the season in the final game before the October international break as a 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur left them in 15th place.

Leeds, though, by virtue of amassing eight points from their first seven games played, find themselves four points clear of the dropzone which is currently occupied by Wolves, West Ham and next opponents Burnley.

Up until last weekend’s defeat to Spurs, Leeds had even been ahead of Manchester United only for Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils to move tenth through a 2-0 victory at home to Sunderland.