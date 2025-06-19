A Leeds United promotion winner has signed a one year deal with a Championship side.

Promotion-winning former Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has signed a one-year deal with a Championship side.

Forshaw, a 2020 promotion-winner under Marcelo Bielsa, ended five and a half years with Leeds when departing the club after his contract expired in the summer of 2023.

The midfielder then joined Norwich City the same summer but the ex-Whites favourite was released by the club in January before joining Plymouth Argyle on a free transfer.

After featuring prominently for the Pilgrims, a new chapter then presented itself in January of this year as the midfielder signed a short term deal to join Blackburn Rovers having terminated his contract at Plymouth.

Forshaw joined Rovers on a deal until the end of the season but the club announced as part of its retained list that the 33-year-old would leave the club this summer upon his contract expiring.

Forshaw, though, has now resigned for the Ewood Park club on a new one-year deal.

‘An important role both on and off the pitch’

A statement from the club read: “Rovers are pleased to announce that Adam Forshaw has re-joined the club. The experienced midfielder has signed a new one-year deal through to June 2026.

“Forshaw became Rovers’ second signing of the January transfer window when he penned a short-term deal after terminating his contract at Plymouth Argyle.

“The 33-year-old went on to play an important role for Rovers both on and off the pitch during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

“He made 16 league appearances, scoring the opener against his former club in the 2-0 victory over the Pilgrims at Ewood in mid-February, whilst also becoming an influential figure in the dressing room, setting standards in training and mentoring the younger members of the squad.

“Forshaw has now made 369 appearances in his career, which boasts three promotions and notable spells with Brentford, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

“He becomes Rovers’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Belgian winger Dion De Neve earlier this month. Welcome back, Forsh!”

Taking to his Instagram story, Forshaw wrote: “Let’s go Rovers. Delighted to re-sign for another year after coming so close last season. Looking forward to a good pre-season and a strong push in the league.”