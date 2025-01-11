Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has swapped Plymouth Argyle for Ewood Park and Blackburn Rovers this month following a spell on the south coast.

Forshaw left Leeds at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and initially joined Norwich City on a free transfer before mutually terminating his deal at Carrow Road after just six league appearances. He swiftly joined the setup at Home Park and featured more prominently for Argyle during the second half of last season and the first portion of 2024/25.

However, following Wayne Rooney's exit from the club, Forshaw has again mutually terminated his deal in order to move closer to his Merseyside base, joining John Eustace's Blackburn.

Rovers avoided defeat against Leeds on two occasions this season, defeating Daniel Farke's side 1-0 at Ewood Park courtesy of a Todd Cantwell penalty before salvaging a late draw at Elland Road in Leeds' second-to-last fixture.

Farke was also beaten at Elland Road towards the back end of last season by Eustace's Rovers.

A statement on Plymouth's website confirmed Forshaw's wish to be closer to his family. It read: "Adam has expressed his desire to move closer to home and we thank him for all his efforts during his time with Argyle and wish him all the best for the future."

Forshaw has signed a short-term deal at Ewood Park until the end of the season.