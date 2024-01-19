Ex-Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw signs for new club after Norwich City decision
Ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw has sealed a new move.
Ex-Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has completed a transfer to a new club as he seeks regular game time.
Forshaw left Leeds upon his contract expiring last summer before eventually signing for fellow Championship outfit Norwich City. Forshaw, though, struggled for game time with the Canaries and has now departed the club to join fellow second tier outfit Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal.
Forshaw joins the Pilgrims as a free agent having been released by Norwich where his contract was set to expire in the summer.