Leeds United are back in the big time next season but what are fans looking forward to most? We asked them.

The Whites will take on the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and co next season after earning the right to go toe-to-toe with the Premier League elite once again.

United are the reigning Championship winners having accrued 100 points over the course of 46 games this past season, but their triple-figure tally will mean very little once the new campaign kicks off in August.

Ahead of the new season, we asked Leeds fans and YEP readers what things they're most looking forward to about the club's return to the Premier League.

Here's what they said:

Woody Leeds - 'Staying up'

Chris Byron - 'Getting 6 points from Man Utd'

Colin Rowland - 'Just staying up and building for future there'

Christopher Cawthera - 'Chris wilder still in the championship'

Dave Halliday - 'Teams not parking the bus when we play them.'

Steve Richards - 'Man Utd at home'

Andrew Smyth - 'Different squad and owners since last time, so optimistic we will prove to be difficult opponents for as many as possible. But who wouldn't look forward to playing Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and United, Newcastle, Tottenham. This is what we've been aiming for the past couple of years'

Karl Arnett - 'Making it difficult for teams to play at Elland Road.. home form will be key to staying up.. and beat 11 points'

Gem O'Leary-Steele - 'The 'upsets' we'll be responsible for'

Iain Plenderleith - 'Finishing 4th bottom!!'

Jody Sellars - 'The challenge, a lot of the victories in the championship felt a little hollow. It won't be the case next year. We can't make the same mistakes, we'll be playing a very different game too.'

Max Harlow - 'Manchester United continuing to be rubbish so we can beat them at last'

Adrian Ward - 'Beating Chelsea at their place'

Les Joy - 'Not having to play on Good Friday at 3 o'clock'

Neil Megson - 'Loads of top away days in London town'

When are fixtures released?

Premier League fixture release day is 18 June, so in just over a month the Whites will know their first opponents of the new campaign.

Previous opening day Premier League encounters have included trips to Anfield and Old Trafford, as well as a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, all of which are possibilities again for the upcoming 2025/26 season.