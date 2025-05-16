A former member of the internationally-recognised band the Spice Girls, has championed Leeds United's recent achievements on a US talk show.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Spice Girl Mel B - born Melanie Janine Brown in Leeds - appeared on host Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' recently.

The 49-year-old began discussing the origin of her section in the hit song 'Wannabe', describing it as a 'Leeds rap', before deciding to bring up the Whites' recent performance in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a Leeds rap - and Leeds are winning right now," the singer said, turning to the audience, raising one arm in the air.

"Leeds United, Leeds, Leeds-- no? No Leeds fans?"

Host Fallon interjected: "No, this is America, this is the United States!"

"We're doing very good, by the way, we're at the top of the league and then we're going to go up to the other bit, division," Mel B added.

This particular episode of 'The Tonight Show' is likely to have been filmed recently but only broadcast this week. Fallon's comment also appeared to neglect the fact that Leeds' majority owners are 49ers Enterprises - the investment arm of household US sporting name and NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Cowell, Mel B (second left) attend "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. | Getty Images

Mel B has previously shared her affinity for the club, supporting the team on social media ahead of last season's play-off final defeat at Wembley.

She wrote on Instagram: "Soooo happy to be supprting my hometown @leedsunited going to wembleyyyy!!!!!!! This sso special im so prouud of Leeds and cant wait to watch you Sunday."

The Tonight Show is widely reported to exceed one million viewers with each broadcast and is one of the United States' most popular talk television programmes.