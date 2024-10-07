Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has been left incensed after Real Betis lost to Sevilla

Former Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has accused La Liga officials of 'being disrespectful' after he was found guilty of a handball offence in Sunday's Seville derby clash between Real Betis and Sevilla.

Llorente’s permanent exit from Elland Road was confirmed in July, following weeks of speculation once his loan spell at Roma finished. The fee paid was officially undisclosed but the YEP understood it was more than the €3million (£2.54m) that was reported when news of a possible move to Spain first broke. Leeds are thought to have rejected that offer before accepting an improved proposal.

Llorente has started all nine of Betis' La Liga games since joining the club and was again in the starting line-up against Sevilla on Sunday. The hosts claimed a 1-0 in after Belgian forward Dodi Lukébakio struck from the penalty spot in the 50th minute after a handball was given against Llorente. However, the former Leeds man was far from happy with the decision as he believed his hands were not in an unnatural position.

“The truth is that the penalty… I just saw the images and I don’t understand anything. My hands are down, he says I have them open and at no time do I have my hands horizontal,” he said to Spanish outlet Sport.

“It’s no longer only that he calls a penalty, which is what he can interpret on the field, but that the VAR doesn’t call him and on top of that tells him that my hands are like that, it is disrespectful to us, it is regrettable to be honest.

“The referees have been using the VAR for a while now, there are no excuses, and in the end they take care of themselves. The explanations that we have all seen on television are lies. It’s not just that you’re saying it, but on top of that they’re lying to your face, it’s inexplicable to me. We have to criticise ourselves, but we have to punch the table because the other day against Las Palmas they kneed a teammate in the head before touching the ball and it was also a penalty.

“So, I think it’s enough for us, here we fight every week so that when there are plays, at least they go to see them on the VAR, that’s what it’s for, it’s a tool that’s there for that.”