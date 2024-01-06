The latest news from Leeds United as Daniel Farke's men prepare to kick off their FA Cup campaign.

Leeds United kick off their FA Cup campaign with a potentially tricky third round tie at Peterborough on Sunday. Daniel Farke's side went into 2024 off the back of consecutive defeats but will hope to build on last weekend's convincing 3-0 win against Birmingham City to continue their promotion push.

After the shock decision to cut Djed Spence's loan spell short and send him back to Tottenham, the Whites are expected to be active in the transfer market. Farke will hope for a positive start to the year both on and off the pitch and in the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest headlines from Elland Road.

Carvalho loan interest

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Leeds are one of several Championship sides to have asked about taking Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on loan.

Carvalho was recalled from his spell at German side RB Leipzig due to a lack of playing time. The 21-year-old is likely to find a new temporary home for the next six months, with regular football a key demand for both him and his parent club.

Wolves are said to have expressed an interest in Carvalho but Romano reports that 'top 6 Championship clubs' have also put their names in the hat. It is now up to Liverpool and the Portuguese midfielder to decide on the best option going forward.

FA Cup predictions

Former striker Chris Sutton has backed Leeds to come through a tough FA Cup tie at Peterborough tomorrow but warned that the home side will 'have a real go'.

Leeds have made a habit of embarrassing themselves in the cup and Farke is seemingly not immune, losing on penalties to League Two Salford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup in August.

Peterborough are currently third in League One and Sutton believes a trip to the ABAX Stadium will not be simple for the Whites - although they will ultimately come through.