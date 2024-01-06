Leeds United youngsters shine ahead of FA Cup clash at Peterborough United
Leeds United's youngsters have impressed again as part of the perfect start to the new year.
Leeds United's youngsters have excelled on the eve of the club's third round FA Cup clash at Peterborough United.
Daniel Farke's Whites will visit League One highflyers Peterborough on Sunday afternoon but the spotlight fell on the club's under-18s on Saturday in an under-18s Premier League North clash at home to Blackburn Rovers at Thorp Arch.
The 12 noon contest marked a first game of the new year for the young Whites who then raced to a 4-1 success via strikes from Rhys Chadwick-Chaplin, Joe Billett, Josh McDonald and Max McFadden.
Chadwick-Chaplin's strike put Leeds ahead in the 23rd minute and gave his side a 1-0 advantage heading into the break. Billett then put the Whites 2-0 up seven minutes after the restart following an Alfie Cresswell assist before a third goal arrived from McDonald with 56 minutes on the clock.
Jacob Fowler pulled a goal back for second-bottom Blackburn with three minutes left but fifth-placed Leeds restored their three-goal advantage in the 91st minute through McFadden after a Harvey Vincent assist.