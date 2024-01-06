Dan James declares Leeds United season FA Cup view with big progression warning
Leeds will enter the 2023-24 FA Cup with Sunday afternoon’s third round clash at League One outfit Peterborough United, ahead of which James says the Whites are determined to go far in this season’s competition. James, though, says progression into the fourth round will not be easy against a team sat third in the League One table, whom Wales international winger James has been very impressed with.
Speaking to LUTV, James was asked for his thoughts and memories on the FA Cup and declared: "I think it's a cup competition that when you are younger it's always something you wanted to play in. It's a brilliant competition, teams from non league are in it and that just makes it extra special.
"It's one that we want to get far in. I can't really remember my earliest memories of it to be honest, I just know that it is a great competition and one we want to start well at the weekend. It's not going to be an easy game, Peterborough have been great since this season and it's going to be very tough."
Pressed on whether a cup run could help his team’s bid for Championship promotion, James reasoned: “We are obviously expected to win at the weekend with them being the league below. But the FA Cup is special and it's tough to go to these teams. You see upsets all the time. We want to go there full of confidence and get through to the next round."