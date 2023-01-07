Leeds United reportedly setting sights on Bundesliga forward in possible 'massive deal'

Leeds tried to bolster their senior attacking ranks during the summer and Whites boss Jesse Marsch admitted last month that the talk to sign another striker option had “not gone away.” The Whites have already landed one new recruit in the January transfer window through the signing of Austrian international defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg and reports in the German media suggest Leeds are now eyeing Hoffenheim’s 20-year-old France under-21s striker Rutter. A report from Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany claims: “Leeds United wants him now. Hoffenheim is aware of the interest and it could become a massive deal. Talks around a transfer fee between 30-40m euros. The 20-year-old is open to move.”