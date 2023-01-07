Leeds United attacker savours major breakthrough but disappointment for trio of Whites

Poveda is on a season-long loan at Championship side Blackpool and the 22-year-old has recently been handed increased opportunities in Michael Appleton’s side. The Whites loanee was handed another start for a fourth game in a row in Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup hosting of Nottingham Forest and Poveda scored his first goal for the Tangerines as Blackpool recorded a 4-1 victory against their Premier League visitors.

Poveda, who was also booked and played the full match, was not the only Whites loanee on the scoresheet on Saturday as Dan James also netted in the 94th minute for Fulham to seal a 2-0 victory at Hull City. James started the contest and played the full match.

But there was disappointment for three other Whites loanees who suffered FA Cup exits. Leeds duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton were both given starts as Millwall took on FA Cup visitors Sheffield United and the pair both played the full duration but the game ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Lions. Tyler Roberts came off the bench in the 70th minute for QPR who were beaten 2-1 at Fleetwood Town.

MILESTONE MOMENT: Leeds United attacker Ian Poveda celebrates netting his first goal for loan side Blackpool in Saturday's FA Cup victory against Nottingham Forest. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.