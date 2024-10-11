Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United loanee has impressed for club and country in recent weeks.

Darko Gyabi made the decision to re-join Plymouth Argyle on loan for the same reason he left Manchester City for Leeds United two years before, with the midfielder keen to experience first-team football.

Gyabi returned to Plymouth for a second time in July, having initially joined in January before an untimely ankle injury cut his spell two months short, and the midfielder has cemented himself as a key player under new boss Wayne Rooney. A fresh fitness issue affected his pre-season but since returning, the 20-year-old has started all but one game for the Pilgrims.

More recent appearances have seen Gyabi start to truly fulfil his potential and that form continued on international duty, with the loanee rifling in an excellent effort from 25 yards as England’s under-20s beat Italy 2-1 - with former Whites man Max Dean netting the winner. Both Leeds and Plymouth will be hoping further injuries are avoided and Gyabi can get the kind of regular football he has craved since coming through Manchester City’s academy.

“I did eventually settle [in Manchester] but in time I wanted more first-team opportunities so I left for Leeds,” Gyabi wrote in a piece on Grassroots football on the England website earlier this week. “My time at City was amazing with the coaches and the confidence they give you. But I could also see that I could get closer to the first team at Leeds and it was the fastest route to me learning the men's game, which I'm now doing on loan at Plymouth.”

There have been some calls for Leeds to recall the impressive Gyabi, given they look set to be without Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev long-term - the latter could be out for five months. But it is unclear whether a recall clause was inserted into the midfielder’s summer loan exit, and even if it was, clubs can only activate said clause during the January window.

A mid-season recall is not currently likely, given Ampadu looks set to return in January, but that is not to say Gyabi is not valued at Leeds. In fact, it was revealed over the summer that Plymouth’s attempts to sign the England youth international permanently were quickly knocked back by those in charge at Elland Road.

"Darko wasn't on the market to be bought,” Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip admitted in July. “Leeds didn't encourage that discussion. We did have a little nibble at that but it wasn't really on their agenda, but to get him back on loan was the next best thing we could do, and that's what we have achieved.”