A Leeds United star has opened a large bar tab at a popular pub for fans ahead of tonight’s opening Premier League fixture.

Jack Harrison swung by The Moot Hall Arms on Mill Hill on his way to training this morning (Monday) to place a four-figure sum behind the bar.

The winger has received something of a frosty reception since re-joining The Whites after a two-year loan spell at this evening’s opponents Everton.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has placed a four-figure tab behind the bar at The Moot Hall Arms for fans ahead of tonight's match against Everton | The Moot Hall Arms

But his recent gesture should go some way to endearing him to supporters, with landlady Claire saying that she backs his bid to once again becoming a fan favourite.

She said: “We have worked very closely with Jack in the past. He has helped us to raise thousands of pounds for Leeds Women’s Aid through donations of signed merch and direct cash donations.

“He’s Leeds through and through and despite what’s happened he’ll always have a special place in my heart because of the amount he’s done in the past. He’s genuinely such a lovely guy.”

Jack Harrison with the landlady of The Moot Hall Arms, Claire. | Moot Hall Arms

The Moot Hall Arms, one of the most popular pubs for Leeds United fans, is offering customers a free drink each from the pot put behind the bar by Jack from 3pm, with beer, spirits and wine all available.

Claire said: “We were contacted by one of the security officers at the club and Jack’s agent to see if he could come down. It’s a really nice gesture.

“After speaking to Jack today he’s very excited about the game and very positive about the season.”

Leeds United begin their first match back in the Premier League tonight at Elland Road, with the game against Everton kicking off at 8pm.

Claire added: “I’ve told him tonight that he needs to score a winner in the 87th minute and then we’ll all be good.”

Asked for her own predictions for the season, Claire said: “I’m feeling quite confident actually. I think Leeds stand a good chance of finishing mid-table.”