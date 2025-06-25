Fans of Leeds United have shown their appreciation to the squad in many ways after their incredible 2024/25 season.

Whether it was turning out in their thousands for the victory parade, designing murals or paying their own special tributes, the team will certainly go down in folklore after an exceptional campaign that saw The Whites promoted to the Premier League.

But one of the more unusual ways for the team’s legacy to be marked happened in Uganda last week when a set of chickens that were purchased for a village community were named after the likes of Dan James, Jayden Bogle and Willy Gnonto.

The chickens were named after Leeds United's title winning team | Moot Hall Arms

The landlady of The Moot Hall Arms on Mill Hill, which is one of the most popular city centre pubs for Leeds United fans, was in the African country for eight days last week on behalf of Nkuringo Education and Community Support (NECS).

The charity helps the village of Nkuringo in the south west of Uganda by offering people the chance to “sponsor a child’s education”.

The Moot Hall Arms landlady, who is referred to affectionately as Boss Lady, explained that she has sponsored four children at a cost of £160 a year for each child for the last four years.

She said that visiting the village for the first time was “absolutely humbling and inspiring” and “extremely emotional”. She said: “You’re seeing kids walking around with no shoes on.

The landlady of The Moot Hall Arms during a charity visit to Uganda. | The Moot Hall Arms

“The things we take for granted become very eye-opening.”

The group of 10 she was with, including her husband, took 750kg of aid with them including clothes, mattresses, shoes and school equipment and also worked to build a new house in the village.

She said: “We left with literally nothing left in the bags. We left everything there.”

They also bought 22 chickens from a nearby village to help feed the community, which lives on a limited diet.

The Ugandan villagers with their chickens, which were named after members of the Leeds United title winning squad. | Moot Hall Arms

As well as getting the villagers to name the chickens after the Leeds United squad, Boss Lady shared her love for The Whites by taking over plenty of football shirts for them to wear, including retro Leeds United tops and others emblazoned with the pub name.

She also helped them with their English by teaching them songs, including one about team captain Ethan Ampadu, as shown in the video above.

The pub raises funds for a number of different causes, and Boss Lady said that she heard about the work that NECS does through one of the Leeds United fans who was visiting the venue.

She said: “He asked me if we would run a raffle and a lot of our customers donated.

“Once he told us about the story I looked in to it a bit more and thought it was something I would like to get involved with.”

On the trip to Uganda, she said: “It was probably one of the most amazing things I’ve done in my life.

“It makes you appreciate the simplest things like running water, charging your phone or having a shower.”