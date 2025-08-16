Jack Harrison could make his Leeds United return against an Everton outfit he has spent the last two seasons with.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued strong backing to returning Leeds United winger Jack Harrison with a declaration about something the winger has already achieved.

Harrison departed the Whites on a season-long loan to Everton following United’s relegation to the Championship and the winger then re-joined the Toffees on another year-long loan after defeat in the Championship play-off final for Farke’s Whites.

Harrison, though, returned to Leeds this summer and the 28-year-old has since been heavily involved in pre-season whilst also impressing Farke off the pitch.

The winger has featured in all five of United’s pre-season friendlies and could now make his competitive Whites return against the club he spent the last two seasons with in Monday night’s hosting of Everton.

Harrison has received boos at times during pre-season but Farke has again said the winger will have every chance to win over the club’s supporters and has declared that the attacker has already done so with his teammates and staff.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke was asked what his message would be for anyone not sure about what the winger could do in a Leeds shirt this season.

“Yes, I've mentioned it several times,” said Farke. “So Jack is again also meanwhile a proven Premier League player.

“He's in a good age, a top character, hardworking, always and mixed reactions are also normal once a player was away on loan - similar situations with Brenden Aaronson.

“Everyone was a bit in doubt once he came back and he has proven that he wants to work his socks off for this club and he has won all our supporters back.

“Or with Junior Firpo when I came in, everyone told me he was the worst signing ever in the club's history and I've said, no, no, wait, this guy will be outstanding for us on Championship level.

“He went as a hero by being in the team of the season.

“So everyone has always a chance, also like with good work, with good performances, also to win the trust back of the supporters.

“And I can confirm that Jack definitely has already won all the staff and all the players back who have followed us during preseason because his behaviour was top class.

“He's working very hard. And he's an unbelievably nice teammate. Right now it's up to him with good performances, with hard work also to win the trust of our supporters back.

“And if he does so, our supporters have a good feeling if someone really works for this club and gives everything to represent this club.

“And if he shows this and he has all chances also to win them back, it's up to him right now. And I'm pretty sure he will try to grab his chance with both hands.