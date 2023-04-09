Premier League legend issues Leeds United warning after Crystal Palace defeat

The Whites went into the game looking to build on their midweek home win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest and they looked to be well on their way to doing so when Patrick Bamford rounded off a positive start to game by heading his side in front on 21 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, England international Marc Guehi got Palace back on level-terms just before half-time and laid the foundations of a much-improved display from the Eagles during the second-half. Roy Hodgson’s side went in front for the first time seven minutes after the restart with a goal from Jordan Ayew before Eberachi Eze extended their lead just moments later.

More lacklustre defending from Leeds was suitably punished by Palace as former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard added a fourth and Ayew rounded off a devastating day for Javi Gracia’s side when he doubled his tally with 12 minutes remaining.

The defeat left Leeds just two points and two places above the Premier League relegation zone and dealt a blow to their hopes of taking a significant step towards securing their top-tier status for another season. Former Manchester United captain Keane pointed to Guehi’s equaliser as a turning point in the game and warned Leeds their poor defensive discipline could cost them come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Sky Sports: “Leeds are shocking, absolutely, very poor, but Palace were outstanding.

“This is the best player on the park by far, (Michael) Olise, three assists, a great ball in, really poor defending, but the goal just before half-time just changed the whole complex of the game and the energy around the stadium. There was far too much space and time. Leeds have got to be careful because a team could go down with goal difference this year. To give up some many goals and chances at the end is really poor from Leeds, poor discipline.”

The Whites will hope to bounce back when they host Liverpool on Monday week.

Advertisement Hide Ad