Live

Leeds United v Crystal Palace live: Updates from Elland Road, midfielder makes unexpected return

Leeds United face relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Elland Road today knowing that another three-point haul would send them back up four positions into twelfth place.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST

Javi Gracia’s side took themselves out of the Premier League drop zone and up to 13th with Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest but wins for Bournemouth, West Ham United and Wolves on Saturday have sent the Whites back down three spots to fifth-bottom.

Leeds, though, have played one game less than the rest of the bottom six and would take themselves five points clear of the drop zone if beating today’s 14th-placed visitors Crystal Palace who are two positions and one point ahead of them on the same amount of games played.

Upon arrival at Elland Road, our blog will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis from LS11 as Gracia’s Whites face Roy Hodgson’s Eagles in today’s 2pm kick-off.

CRUNCH CLASH: Between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road, above. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.CRUNCH CLASH: Between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road, above. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.
CRUNCH CLASH: Between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road, above. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace live

Warm ups

Warm ups well underway

Elland Road basking in sunshine but baltic in the West Stand in the shade.

Team news in full

Palace team - two changes

Leeds subs - Forshaw on bench

Leeds subs: Robles, Cooper, Forshaw, Kristensen, Summerville, Greenwood, Rutter, Rodrigo, Gnonto.

Leeds team

Leeds United v Crystal Palace: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison, Aaronson, Bamford. #lufc

Others

Koch, Bamford, Kristensen, Greenwood, Klaesson, Struijk, McKennie, Gnonto, Summerville, Meslier among the others checking out the pitch, not everyone comesd out though. But no sign of Wober

Forshaw!

Here’s Leeds

Forshaw with the squad and out on the pitch.

Adam Forshaw

Is here with the Leeds United squad today.

