Leeds United v Crystal Palace live: Updates from Elland Road, midfielder makes unexpected return

Javi Gracia’s side took themselves out of the Premier League drop zone and up to 13th with Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest but wins for Bournemouth, West Ham United and Wolves on Saturday have sent the Whites back down three spots to fifth-bottom.

Leeds, though, have played one game less than the rest of the bottom six and would take themselves five points clear of the drop zone if beating today’s 14th-placed visitors Crystal Palace who are two positions and one point ahead of them on the same amount of games played.

Upon arrival at Elland Road, our blog will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis from LS11 as Gracia’s Whites face Roy Hodgson’s Eagles in today’s 2pm kick-off.