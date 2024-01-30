Leeds United transfer target set for £1.7m Premier League move as medical takes place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are set to miss out on the signing of Sint-Truidense defender Daiki Hashioka as the Japan international moves closer to joining Premier League club Luton Town.

The Whites are still looking to complete their first new addition of the month as the January transfer window reaches its final 48 hours. The only business conducted by Daniel Farke has seen Luke Ayling and Darko Gyabi leave Elland Road on loan deals to Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle respectively. Speaking earlier this month, the Whites boss did suggest he would like ‘one or two’ new additions to his ranks but insisted he was ‘pretty pleased’ with how his squad looked as he bids to lead the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I mentioned we won't fall asleep until the end of the window and at the moment, yes, everyone can see it would be perhaps beneficial if on one or two positions we would have some additions if we want to stay ambitious. At the moment I work with what I've got and I'm pretty, pretty pleased that all the players buy into it who are available and deliver such great performances.”

Japanese full-back Hashioka had been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road but Leeds ducked out of the race allowing Luton to go it alone in their pursuit for the 24-year-old defender.

Asked about the potential signing of Hashioka on Monday, Hatters manager Rob Edwards said: “He’s a player that we like, at the moment I don’t want to (say anything), as nothing’s agreed or done yet. I want to respect that whole process, so there’s nothing to say more on it at the moment, but he’s a player that we like and there is an interest there. I’ll talk about that if we’re able to do it.”