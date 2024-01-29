Liverpool's Diogo Jota (left) up against Chris Mepham in the victory over AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly seen an approach turned down for Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham. The Whites are known to be keen on adding to their squad before the 11pm transfer deadline on February 1 with reinforcements in the backline a priority.

As such, the Whites are said to have been keen on a host of names over the last few weeks with Everton's Ben Godfrey emerging as a lead candidate. But, it seems Leeds are keeping their options open, and according to Fabrizio Romano, they have asked about the availability of Mepham this month.

The report insists Leeds aren't the only team to reach out to the south coast outfit with Sheffield United making a move for the Wales international, too. However, Bournemouth are said to have informed both clubs that the defender will not be leaving the Vitality Stadium this month as he has a role to play during the Premier League run in.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth currently sit 12th in the top flight, nine points above the relegation zone and the club are understandably keen to ensure they have enough defensive cover as the games start to come thick and fast once more.

Mepham has been used sparingly by Iraola this season, it's fair to say. The centre-back has made just six Premier League outings, including three starts, with his most recent outing coming last week as Mepham played 90 minutes in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old's lack of game time saw him candidly admit earlier this month that he could be forced to consider his future at Bournemouth, insisting he would have to be 'open to all options'. However, it seems he could have a role to play for the time being under the Spanish manager, who has reportedly allowed David Brooks to join Southampton on loan in the closing stages of the window.