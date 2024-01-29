Everton defender Ben Godfrey has not featured regularly under Sean Dyche this season.

The January transfer deadline is fast approaching and Leeds United are still trying to add to their squad. Leeds have seen players leave this month and it seems there will be more departures before the end of the window, but they haven't managed to sign anyone just yet.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the transfer headlines out there this evening.

Leeds go back for Godfrey

Leeds United have reportedly decided to make a second offer for Everton defender Ben Godfrey after seeing their first approach rejected. The Whites are keen to add to their backline before Thursday's transfer deadline and Godfrey is one they are said to be making a strong late push for.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have already seen one loan offer rebuffed but the Whites are set to show persistence and have another go at landing the England international for the remainder of the season. It is claimed that Everton are willing to part ways with the defender this month given his lack of game time, but so far no agreement has been reached.

The centre-back, who spent time playing under Daniel Farke at Norwich City, has made just two league appearances this season for the Toffees and will be keen to find more minutes one way or another over the second half of the campaign.

Hjelde clause emerges

Leo Hjelde looks set to join Sunderland this week with the Black Cats lining up a permanent move for the Norway U21 international. Hjelde is expected to set Michael Beale's side back £2m, but according to Teamtalk, the Whites won't see all of that due to a sell-on clause.

