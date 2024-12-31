Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s promotion rivals have dipped into the transfer market already with the signing of a Peru international

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear that January should be quiet on the transfer front but it’s looking like the same can’t be said for their rivals for promotion to the Premier League.

Third-placed Burnley, who sit three points below the Whites in the Championship table, have made a very early move in the transfer market, with the window not due to open until Wednesday.

The Clarets have announced the signing of Peru international defender Oliver Sonne from Danish club Silkeborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old full-back, who has made over 100 appearances in the Danish top flight, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Turf Moor.

Sonne said: “I’m super excited. To be here and experience the club and the facilities – it’s mind-blowing. There’s a lot of reasons I joined this football club. The big one is that it’s a massive club with great ambitions.

“The manager is amazing. He has this aura around him and it’s easy to tell he’s a really nice guy and made a really good first impression.

“I see an environment here where I can develop as a person and a player and get some really good years being one of the main guys in the squad, scoring goals and getting assists. The ambition is to go back up to the Premier League and I will fight to make that happen.”

Sonne made his senior debut for Peru in March as a substitute against Nicaragua and scored Silkeborg’s winner in the Danish Cup final against Aarhus in May.