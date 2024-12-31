Gobsmacking new Leeds United verdict in bookies' final predicted Championship table after Derby County victory and fresh Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland and Middlesbrough twists

Leeds United are heading into 2025 top of the tree – and the bookies have delivered a gobsmacking new Whites verdict in their final predicted Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Sunday evening’s final game of 2024 at Derby County knowing that a win would send them two points clear in top spot after a fresh Sheffield United twist against West Brom. Chris Wilder’s side looked set to record a 1-0 victory as they led midway through the first half but the Baggies hit back to seal a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of Leeds taking on Derby, there was then another big fresh twist involving automatic promotion rivals Sunderland who were undone by a last-minute strike in falling to a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City. After Leeds recorded a 2-0 win against the Rams, a hat-trick of missed opportunities for key promotion rivals was completed when Burnley had to settle for a point from their Sunday night clash at Middlesbrough which ended in a goalless draw.

A victory would have put Scott Parker’s Clarets above Sheffield United in the division’s second automatic spot but Burnley remain in third place, one point behind the Blades and three adrift of Leeds who are now seven points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland. The Black Cats – who are four points behind Burnley – are six points ahead of fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers who have a game in hand.

Leeds clearly find themselves in a good position and the bookies have now made a fresh prediction on how they think the final table will present itself with new gobsmacking odds. Here, based on the odds for promotion, is the full new rundown, with the prices for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-5.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-6.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10.

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-4.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Queens Park Rangers

