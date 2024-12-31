Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Sunday evening’s final game of 2024 at Derby County knowing that a win would send them two points clear in top spot after a fresh Sheffield United twist against West Brom. Chris Wilder’s side looked set to record a 1-0 victory as they led midway through the first half but the Baggies hit back to seal a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of Leeds taking on Derby, there was then another big fresh twist involving automatic promotion rivals Sunderland who were undone by a last-minute strike in falling to a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City. After Leeds recorded a 2-0 win against the Rams, a hat-trick of missed opportunities for key promotion rivals was completed when Burnley had to settle for a point from their Sunday night clash at Middlesbrough which ended in a goalless draw.

A victory would have put Scott Parker’s Clarets above Sheffield United in the division’s second automatic spot but Burnley remain in third place, one point behind the Blades and three adrift of Leeds who are now seven points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland. The Black Cats – who are four points behind Burnley – are six points ahead of fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers who have a game in hand.