Paul Robinson says the Leeds United hierarchy could live to regret not making the call earlier on letting go of Jesse Marsch, not least because the man the ex-United keeper says would be perfect for the role, is now at relegation rival.

The timing of Marsch’s sacking, coming after Sunday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest, isn’t ideal given the club had spent a lot of money on new signings before the transfer window closed last week and it’s not exactly the easiest stage in the campaign to be bringing in a new man.

Everton made their decision to sack Frank Lampard recently and the man they brought in to replace him should have been what the Elland Road board were looking for, according to Robinson.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is now off the market and Robinson believes he could have been the man to turn things around and keep United in the Premier League.

“I'm just disappointed that it wasn't earlier because I really think we have missed a trick with Sean Dyche,” Robinson told Sky Sports News. “They need somebody to come in and have an immediate impact, as in a man-manager who can get the best out of the squad that he has got - the window has closed, they are not getting any more players in.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, gives instructions to the team during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on February 04, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Whoever that is has got a big task on their hands because Jesse Marsch was backed, he can't say he wasn't backed. He was allowed to bring in players he has worked with before, fellow countrymen; he was backed heavily in the transfer market and it hasn't worked. Whoever comes in has to come in and pick up the baton running. I just can't help thinking that two weeks earlier, if Sean Dyche is in the building, it's a different story.”

Robinson went on to give his view on who should then take over from Marsch, with former assistant to Marcelo Bielsa, Carlos Corberan the favourite to move from West Brom. And he would look north of the border, where Australian Ange Postecoglou has impressed during his time in charge of champions Celtic.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is chasing a treble this season.

“You talk about managers who know the league inside out, know the players,” added Robinson. “It has to be a man-manager. I personally would love to see Postecoglou come down from Celtic. I think it's a very difficult time to get him down, it's looking like they are going to win the league again, another trophy for him up there. I just think his man management skill, the way he has adapted himself to the Scottish Premier League, the trophies he's won and he's got Harry Kewell up there as his assistant so there's a link already.