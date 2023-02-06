The American was relieved of his duties as head coach on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest that prompted an angry reaction from away fans at the City Ground. The team’s performance in a joyless second half and the strength of feeling in the fanbase left the board concerned enough to act and remove Marsch from his post.

Although three members of his backroom staff, namely Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu have left along with Marsch, his recently appointed assistant Chris Armas has remained and will form part of the caretaker set-up at Old Trafford.

Armas, an ex-team-mate of Marsch’s who worked as his assistant at New York Red Bulls, will be joined by Under 21s head coach Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo, a Spaniard described in a club statement as a ‘development coach.’

A spokesperson said: “Following the announcement of the departure of head coach Jesse Marsch earlier today, Leeds United can confirm Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take training at Thorp Arch on Tuesday and will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“Skubala, who previously held a number of roles at the FA, was appointed as the club’s Under-21 head coach last summer. Development coach Gallardo enjoyed a successful playing career in Spain and served as an assistant at La Liga side Sevilla, prior to joining the Whites. Former MLS midfielder Armas joined the backroom staff at Leeds United in January following spells at New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC and Manchester United.”

Tuesday’s press conference to preview the trip to Old Trafford will be hosted by Skubala. Wednesday’s game will pit Armas against the side he worked for briefly, between December 2021 and May last year. Armas joined the Red Devils to work under interim boss Ralf Rangnick and both departed Old Trafford in the summer.