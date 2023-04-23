Javi Gracia impact rated as Leeds United record compared to Premier League rivals

Premier League analysis as Javi Gracia’s record as Leeds United manager is compared to rivals Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United.

Javi Gracia was probably not the first name in the minds of Leeds United supporters when they considered who could replace Jesse Marsch in February.

Since leaving his previous Premier League role at Watford in Spetember 2019, the Spaniard endured an underwhelming spell with La Liga side Valencia before helping Qatari outfit Al-Sadd to the Stars League title in June last year. So there was still some expected surprise when he took over at Elland Road and was tasked with the job of helping the Whites retain their Premier League status over the remainder of the season.

A 1-0 home win against Southampton got his reign off to a positive start but that has been one of few highs over the last two months as United continue to struggle to break free of the relegation battle. Following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham, the YEP assesses how a Premier League table would look if only results since Gracia’s appointment are taken into consideration.

1 . Aston Villa Points: 23 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2 . Arsenal Points: 21 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Manchester City Points: 18 Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4 . Liverpool Points: 15 Photo: Getty Photo Sales