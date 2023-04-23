Hammer blows for two of Leeds United's forthcoming opponents including relegation rivals
Two of Leeds United’s forthcoming opponents have been dealt big blows including a large setback for a relegation-battling rival.
Fifth-bottom Leeds fell to a third-straight defeat via Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at Fulham but two teams that United still have to play in the Premier League run in were both blitzed on Sunday afternoon as they conceded ten goals between them.
Tottenham Hotspur, who Leeds host on the last day of the season, were incredibly 5-0 down after just 21 minutes of their clash at Newcastle United en route to a 6-1 hammering at St James’ Park.
Relegation rivals Bournemouth, meanwhile, who Leeds visit next Sunday afternoon, were 2-0 down after just 12 minutes of Sunday’s visit of West Ham United and the Cherries ultimately shipped in two more as part of a 4-0 romp for the Irons.
Bournemouth are one place and four points ahead of the Whites ahead of this weekend’s showdown on the south coast. The Hammers are now up to 13th, level on points with Wolves and one point ahead of Bournemouth but with a game in hand.