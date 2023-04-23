News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
1 hour ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
3 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
4 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
5 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Hammer blows for two of Leeds United's forthcoming opponents including relegation rivals

Two of Leeds United’s forthcoming opponents have been dealt big blows including a large setback for a relegation-battling rival.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

Fifth-bottom Leeds fell to a third-straight defeat via Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at Fulham but two teams that United still have to play in the Premier League run in were both blitzed on Sunday afternoon as they conceded ten goals between them.

Tottenham Hotspur, who Leeds host on the last day of the season, were incredibly 5-0 down after just 21 minutes of their clash at Newcastle United en route to a 6-1 hammering at St James’ Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Relegation rivals Bournemouth, meanwhile, who Leeds visit next Sunday afternoon, were 2-0 down after just 12 minutes of Sunday’s visit of West Ham United and the Cherries ultimately shipped in two more as part of a 4-0 romp for the Irons.

BLOW: For Bournemouth and boss Gary O'Neil, above, pictured during Sunday's defeat at home to West Ham United. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.BLOW: For Bournemouth and boss Gary O'Neil, above, pictured during Sunday's defeat at home to West Ham United. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
BLOW: For Bournemouth and boss Gary O'Neil, above, pictured during Sunday's defeat at home to West Ham United. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Bournemouth are one place and four points ahead of the Whites ahead of this weekend’s showdown on the south coast. The Hammers are now up to 13th, level on points with Wolves and one point ahead of Bournemouth but with a game in hand.

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurBournemouthFulhamNewcastle UnitedPremier League