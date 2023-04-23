Hammer blows for two of Leeds United's forthcoming opponents including relegation rivals

Fifth-bottom Leeds fell to a third-straight defeat via Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at Fulham but two teams that United still have to play in the Premier League run in were both blitzed on Sunday afternoon as they conceded ten goals between them.

Tottenham Hotspur, who Leeds host on the last day of the season, were incredibly 5-0 down after just 21 minutes of their clash at Newcastle United en route to a 6-1 hammering at St James’ Park.

Relegation rivals Bournemouth, meanwhile, who Leeds visit next Sunday afternoon, were 2-0 down after just 12 minutes of Sunday’s visit of West Ham United and the Cherries ultimately shipped in two more as part of a 4-0 romp for the Irons.

BLOW: For Bournemouth and boss Gary O'Neil, above, pictured during Sunday's defeat at home to West Ham United. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.