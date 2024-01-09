How 'dirty' are Leeds United compared to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich & other Championship rivals? - gallery
The Championship 'Fair Play' table shows some surprising results as Leeds United's record is compared to their rivals.
It is a tag that has been placed upon Leeds United since the days of Don Revie and his highly successful team of the 1970s. The 'dirty' Leeds moniker has always been tough to shrug off for Whites sides down the years, with opposition supporters of a certain age seeming intent on comparing any modern day Elland Road heroes to the Leeds side of the past that have perhaps adopted a more physical approach to the game.
This season's Championship fair play table suggests putting such a tag on Daniel Farke's men would be somewhat misguided when their disciplinary record is compared to other clubs around the second tier of English football. With just over half of the season gone, the YEP assesses the fact and figures behind the Whites yellow and red card record and compares it to their rivals across the Championship. Take a look...