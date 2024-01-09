Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farke has routinely expressed an expectation that this month would be far calmer than the summer window, when he had to deal with an exodus of contracted players and rebuild a relegated squad. Leeds, in Farke's words, got back in control of their situation once those with release clauses had left the building and so, by comparison, he feels like January will be far more straightforward.

According to the German at full-time on Sunday, after a 3-0 win over Posh in the FA Cup's third round when Farke was quizzed on the possibility of the club closing in on any of their targets, all remains calm. "No," said the manager. "I am not sure if something happened in the last few hours as I was on the pitch, I will speak with our key people, but no, nothing has changed and I don’t expect something will happen in the next days."

Farke previously admitted that a left-back was on his mind due to the historic injury issues of both Sam Byram and Junior Firpo and that was before Leeds decided to send loanee right-back Djed Spence back to parent club Tottenham Hotspur. Once that surprise development had been announced, however, Farke insisted there was no emergency when it came to full-back recruitment and said Leeds would only act if something special revealed itself.

Spence's early exit did cast an unlikely light on suggestions that veteran defender Luke Ayling would be allowed to leave, with Middlesbrough said to be interested. And though Ayling cut an emotional figure in front of Whites fans on Sunday evening as he walked around the pitch after a substitute cameo in the 3-0 win, Farke saw nothing out of the ordinary.

"I would sing just one name during the whole game and this would be Luke’s name," said the manager. "What he has done for this club and for this group is amazing. I know at the moment the goalscorer or assisters or the younger guys earn the spotlight and are the main focus, they sing their names, for me I am old fashioned and I would just sing ‘Luke, Luke, Luke’ for the 90 minutes. For me, not a miracle that everyone is celebrating him that much. If you get such a reception although you haven’t played much in recent weeks, and today not in the line-up, just in for 20 minutes, emotionally I would be touched as a player. That’s due to his legendary status."

At no stage have Leeds expected to do wholesale business in January but club sources have pointed to the available loan spots when discussing possible strengthening. Now that Spence has returned to Spurs, Leeds have three spare slots to bring players in on loan.

Where Leeds could most do with greater depth is at full-back, given the injury issues for Sam Byram, Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton, Luke Ayling and the exit of Spence. The YEP understands Connor Roberts’ style and athleticism has been long-admired at Elland Road, and it is thought the player would welcome being reunited with international teammates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James, but there is currently nothing imminent in the works with regards to a move for the right-back. Roberts is currently behind Vitinho in the pecking order at Turf Moor, but the Clarets are not blessed with huge strength in depth themselves at right-back and are thought to be unlikely to part with the ex-Swansea City man unless they strengthen the area.

LONG LIKED - Burnley right-back Connor Roberts, pictured here celebrating as a Swansea City player at Elland Road when he and Joe Rodon were part of a 1-0 win over Leeds United in 2019. Leeds have long admired Roberts but no move is imminent. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images