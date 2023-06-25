Fulham have reportedly submitted a bid to take Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson on a season-long loan.

The Daily Mail have claimed Fulham are keen to hand the United States international an opportunity to remain in the Premier League following the Whites relegation into the Championship. Aaronson has failed to live up to his early promise after he made a £25million move to Elland Road from Austrian club RB Salzburg last summer.

The 22-year-old netted his first goal for the club in a memorable 3-0 home win against Chelsea in the first month of the season and provided an assist in a 1-1 home draw against Everton just over a week later. However, he would provide just three more goal involvements in all competitions throughout the season as he was unable to help the Whites preserve their Premier League status.

The likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo and Tyler Adams have all been linked with a move away from Elland Road since relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season with a home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

But now Aaronson is said to be the subject of an ‘approach’ from Fulham, who are reportedly yet to meet the conditions of a clause in the attacking midfielder’s contract that would allow him to leave on loan if Leeds were relegated.

Former Whites star makes ‘£170m’ claim

Rio Ferdinand has claimed he would be worth over five times the £30million he commanded when he left Leeds United to join Manchester United in July 2002 if he was still playing in the modern game.

Rio Ferdinand signed from West Ham for a fee of 23.40m

The former England defender joined the Whites in an £18m in November 2000 and went on to make 73 appearances for David O’Leary’s side as they impressed in the Champions League, UEFA Cup and Premier League. However, he went on to make a controversial switch to Old Trafford after just under two years with the Whites.

Ferdinand assessed the current transfer market on his FIVE YouTube Channel and estimated his current value would rank alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe if he was sold in the current transfer market.

“I was £30m back in the day,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE Youtube Channel.