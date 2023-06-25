Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star bags unusual 'first' international call but wait for Whites teammate continues

A Leeds United star has received a big ‘first’ call on the international front but the wait continues for his Whites team mate.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

Leeds have six players away at the under-21s Euros and Willy Gnonto has been selected in boss Paolo Nicolato’s starting line up for this evening’s clash against Switzerland having been named on the bench for the group stage opener against France.

Gnonto, who had stepped out for Italy’s senior side just four days earlier, was eventually brought on at the interval of the curtain-raiser against the French which ended in a 2-1 defeat for his side. But Gnonto now comes into the XI for what is bizarrely his full Italy under-21s debut despite having already amassed 11 caps for the Azzurri first team.

England’s under-21s are also in action this evening and Whites defender Charlie Cresswell has again been named on boss Lee Carlsey’s bench for the clash against Israel having been an unused substitute for Thursday’s 2-0 win against Czech Republic in the Young Lions group stage opener.

DECISION: Taken on Leeds United's Willy Gnonto, above, for Italy's under-21s. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.DECISION: Taken on Leeds United's Willy Gnonto, above, for Italy's under-21s. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.
Both games kick off at 5pm and every game in the tournament can be watched live at uefa.tv

