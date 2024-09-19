Lancashire Police confirm reason for moving Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers amid club 'frustration'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancashire Police have confirmed the reason they called for an earlier kick-off time when Leeds United go to Blackburn Rovers in November.
Leeds were initially due at Ewood Park for 3pm on Saturday, November 30, but a request made to the EFL by the police force eventually saw it moved to a 1.30pm kick-off. The YEP understands a noon kick-off was initially requested, with Leeds pushing back.
Up to 7,500 Whites supporters will travel to Blackburn for the game, having regularly been given a large away allocation at Ewood Park. And Lancashire Police have now confirmed that ‘alcohol-related anti-social behaviour’ was the main concern behind their request.
According to Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross, Lancashire Police said the kick-off time was moved forward "to minimise the risk of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour. We look forward to welcoming Leeds United to Lancashire and hope all fans attending the fixture have a safe and enjoyable visit."
There’s never been a better time to sign up to Inside Elland Road with Graham Smyth - offering unrivalled and in-depth coverage of Leeds United
The EFL moved to erase late fixture changes this season by confirming all dates and times up until the January FA Cup weekend by late July. The trip to Blackburn was initially due to be one of just eight Saturday 3pm kick-offs involving Leeds before the new year.
Leeds announced the change, as per Lancashire Police’s request, on Thursday morning but expressed their frustration at the failure to confirm the altered kick-off time earlier on. Last season’s trip to Ewood Park was a Saturday lunchtime kick-off and complaints were raised regarding overcrowding on trains heading out of Leeds station.
A club statement said: "Leeds United travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 30th November, 2024. The Sky Bet Championship clash has now been moved to an earlier kick-off time of 1:30pm, after a request and intervention from Lancashire Police.
"The club are frustrated this decision was not taken at an earlier date, which may now inconvenience the travel plans of supporters. The club also pushed back on an even earlier kick-off time, whilst ensuring the full away allocation at Ewood Park would be made available."