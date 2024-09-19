This is quite normal, you face criticism when you don’t win games. Try to bring the ball forward with good principles and structures - when you don’t win games, you’re asked ‘where’s Plan B?’ Pep Guardiola has this, Marcelo had this here. It’s quite normal. We’re playing to win, it’s not like figure-skating when you get marks for beautiful posure, we want to bring this ball into the rectangle over the line. If you don’t win with our style of football or Man City or Marcelo’s, it’s not the proper brand of football. Yes, but you can’t change from week-to-week to do this. It’s important we are flexible in our base formation and how we create chances. Football will always be judged in the way we deliver results. Everyone is of course talking about Manor slipped away, but I thought he was good in the first half. Mateo Joseph missed a few chances, relax he’s a really good player. If Willy scores this goal, everyone speaks about Brenden Aaronson, what a Zinedine Zidane pass, he’s our new No. 10. Brenden played an unbelievable pass but we didn’t put the ball into the rectangle so there’s lots of criticism. I know how this business works and how the mood is after a game when we don’t score a goal. I’m not annoyed, it doesn’t change anything that there’s some criticism. Norwich, Gladbach, attacking football, playing opponents off the park, then if there’s a game we don’t score, ‘oh, it’s boring, put the ball up front’. I don’t change for every single game. We have to play with our style, we’re not a second balls team.