Yet another Leeds game has been moved.

Leeds United have expressed frustration after their game at Blackburn Rovers in November was given an earlier kick-off time due to police intervention.

The Whites were due to face Rovers at Ewood Park at 3pm on Saturday November 30, before Lancashire Police made a request to the EFL to move the kick-off time back.

The YEP understands the police initially requested a noon kick-off, but Leeds pushed back on the suggestion and the game will now begin at 1.30pm. Leeds will be expected to take an allocation of between 7,000 and 7,500 into Lancashire for the fixture.

A club statement said: "Leeds United travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 30th November, 2024. The Sky Bet Championship clash has now been moved to an earlier kick-off time of 1:30pm, after a request and intervention from Lancashire Police.

"The club are frustrated this decision was not taken at an earlier date, which may now inconvenience the travel plans of supporters. The club also pushed back on an even earlier kick-off time, whilst ensuring the full away allocation at Ewood Park would be made available."

Supporters were to be given more notice of fixture alterations this season in a new EFL commitment. The footballing authority notified fans at the end of July of the broadcast selections for games up until the January FA Cup weekend.

A statement read: "As per our previous commitment these selections have been published before the start of the EFL season, ensuring clubs are now in a position to advise supporters of the changes to be made well in advance of the fixtures taking place.

“Selections have been made by Sky after liaising with the respective clubs, relevant authorities and the League. This new notice period is a significant improvement on the previous position, which saw five weeks' notice given across the majority of the season.

“By selecting TV picks early and giving much more notice, fans will be able to plan with more certainty when making travel and hotel arrangements. While some fixtures have been moved in order to be broadcast, during a regular weekend, 26 of the 36 matches across the three divisions have not been moved from the Saturday 3pm kick-off slot."

Last season Leeds' trip to Ewood Park was also given an early kick-off and complaints were raised over the public transport provision, with overcrowding on trains out of Leeds Station.