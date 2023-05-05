It is now less than 24 hours to go until King Charles III’s coronation, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The coronation will begin at 11am on Saturday 6 May, following the procession from Buckingham Palace and once the ceremony has taken place, the return procession will commence. 15 members of the Royal Family will then gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the traditional fly-past.

Fans have already been camping out on the streets, ready for Saturday’s processions but while many will have their attention focused on Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, others will be turning their attention to the football as the Premier League title-race and relegation battle heats up.

Following their recent win over Fulham, Manchester City are now sitting top of the table while Arsenal are one point behind. This weekend will see City take on Leeds who are in their own battle at the other end of the table while the Gunners will face third-place Newcastle. There are currently three sides all on 30 points with Everton on 29 as Leicester, Leeds and Nottingham Forest will hope to use this weekend’s action to escape relegation.

As the world prepares for the King’s coronation, here is all you need to know about how Saturday’s events will affect the Premier League...

Is the Premier League affected?

Despite the coronation, fixtures will still take place this bank holiday although they has been some re-scheduling so as not to clash with the service time and procession of the Royal family.

Erling Haaland receives his own procession after breaking Premier League record

However, as the coronation is taking place at 11am, the traditional 12.30pm kick-off slot has been avoided, not least because of the lack of police resources. Four games will instead kick-off at 3pm with the fourth on Saturday starting at 5.30pm.

It took until 24 March to finalise this weekend’s schedule and only one game is set to take place in London on the day of the coronation: Tottenham Hotspur will host Crystal Palace in North London. West Ham were due to host Manchester United, however this game has been moved to Sunday while Fulham’s home fixture against Leicester will now be held on Monday.

In total, five of the ten games will be played on either Sunday or Monday in order to avoid disruption.

Will the 3pm fixtures be on TV?

The Premier League have had to lift the 3pm blackout for Manchester City’s match against Leeds. Originally, the two clubs were set to meet on the Sunday but the fixture was moved due to the coronation and because of Manchester City’s Champions League progress.

While the blackout is held between 2.15pm and 5.30pm, fans can tune into Sky Sports in order to watch Premier League record-holder Erling Haaland in action against Sam Allardyce’s Leeds.

What are this weekend’s fixtures?

Saturday 6 May:

Bournemouth vs Chelsea - 3pm

Manchester City vs Leeds - 3pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Tottenam Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - 3pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa - 3pm

Liverpool vs Brentford - 5.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 7 May:

Newcastle vs Arsenal - 4.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

West Ham vs Manchester United - 7pm (BT Sport 1)

Monday 8 May: